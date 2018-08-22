Apologetic GM Keim returns to Cardinals a ‘better man’

FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2017, file photo, Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim stands on the field before the team’s NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle. A day after he returned to work from a five-week suspension, Keim apologized Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, to the organization, the team’s fans and “most of all” his family for the DUI arrest that forced his absence. John Froschauer, File AP Photo