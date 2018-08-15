Coliseum eager to host Trojans, Rams amid renovation project

University of Southern California head coach Clay Helton signs the final beam, as players look on, in front of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. Although the 95-year-old Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is only about halfway through its two-year, $300 million renovation project, the Rams and the Trojans have football games to play. The venerable stadium that hosted two Olympics and the first Super Bowl will be open to the public again this weekend with new amenities in the famed concrete bowl. Chris Carlson AP Photo