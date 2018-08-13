See which stars are playing in this year’s final PGA Tour event in the Carolinas

The final PGA Tour event in the Carolinas in 2018, and the final tour event before the start of the FedExCup Playoffs, added some quality players late to bolster its field this week.
The 79th annual Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., added world No. 16 Hideki Matsuyama, 2017 Wyndham runner-up Ollie Schneiderjans, Daniel Berger, Brendan Steele, Peter Uihlein and U.S. Amateur champion and Clemson alum Doc Redman on Friday, the final day for commitments.
They join 2017 Masters champion and 2012 Wyndham winner Sergio Garcia, defending champion and 2013 FedExCup champion Henrik Stenson, 2018 Players and 2011 Wyndham winner Webb Simpson, 2007 Wyndham winner and 2012 FedExCup champion Brandt Snedeker, and current U.S. Ryder Cup Team Captain Jim Furyk in the field.
The field also includes past Wyndham winners Ryan Moore, Si Woo Kim, Davis Love III and Carl Pettersson, as well as Ernie Els, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Bill Haas, Chesson Hadley, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Steve Stricker, Harold Varner III, Jhonattan Vegas, reigning RBC Heritage champion Satoshi Kodaira, major winners Padraig Harrington, Jason Dufner, Graeme McDowell and Stewart Cink, and 19-year-old rising stars and Norman Xiong.
Adam Scott, the 2013 Masters champion, finished third Sunday at the PGA Championship to move from 119th to 70th in FedExCup points and withdrew from the Wyndham on Monday.
Comments