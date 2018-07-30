Rays turn season around with creative use of bullpen

FILE - In this June 1, 2018, file photo, Tampa Bay Rays’ Sergio Romo pitches to a Seattle Mariners batter during the first inning of a baseball game, in Seattle. It’s a world where long-time reliever Sergio Romo made the first start of his major league career, and the Rays used 30 different pitchers _ seven of them rookies who combined for 39 starts _ through their first 106 games. Depending on matching, the Rays may use an “opener’’ to face three to six batters to begin a game. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File) Ted S. Warren AP