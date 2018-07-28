New York City arena latest place abandoning plastic straws

A New York City arena is the latest place making plastic straws a thing of the past.
Brooklyn's Barclays Center, the home of the NBA's Nets and NHL's Islanders, said this week it'll switch to strawless lids or straws made from compostable alternative materials by next year.
The affiliated Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, on Long Island, will also drop plastic straws.
They're the latest entities in a movement to eliminate plastic straws because of harmful environmental impacts.
Seattle banned them this month and is believed to be the first major U.S. city to do so. Starbucks, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt and American Airlines followed with plans to abandon straws too.
Barclays Center and Nassau Coliseum estimate their straw bans will divert more than 5 million straws from landfills each year.
