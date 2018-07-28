Calhoun’s HR in 10th gives Angels 4-3 win over Mariners

Los Angeles Angels’ Kole Calhoun, center, is doused by Jose Briceno, left, and Albert Pujols, and showered with bubble gum by another player, after hitting a walk-off home run during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on Friday, July 27, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif. The Angels won 4-3. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill AP