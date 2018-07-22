Johnny Manziel traded from Hamilton to Montreal

FILE - In this Thursday, July 19, 2018, file photo, Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Johnny Manziel looks on from the sideline during second-half CFL football game action against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Hamilton, Ontario. Manziel is headed to the Montreal Alouettes. Montreal acquired the former Heisman Trophy winner and offensive linemen Tony Washington and Landon Rice from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats for defensive end Jamaal Westerman, wide receiver Chris Williams and first-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP, File) Mark Blinch AP