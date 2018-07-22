Tokyo 2020 official mascots unveiled at ceremony

Tokyo 2020 Olympic mascot “Miraitowa”, left, and Paralympic mascot “Someity”, right, and Tokyo Olympic organizing committee President Yoshiro Mori, attend at stage during their debut event in Tokyo Sunday, July 22, 2018. The official mascots for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics were unveiled at a ceremony on Sunday. The two mascot designs were selected by elementary schoolchildren across Japan. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Eugene Hoshiko AP