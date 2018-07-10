Column: PGA to May the critical piece in golf's new schedule

FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2017 file photo PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan speaks as Peter Bevacqua, CEO of the PGA of America, listens during a news conference at the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., to announce the PGA Championship moving to May. Cooperation between the two groups was pivotal in the PGA Tour revamping its schedule. Chris Carlson AP Photo