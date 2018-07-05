House edge? WNBA coming up Aces with team in Las Vegas

FILE - In this May 20, 2018, file photo, Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) tries to get a rebound between Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas, left, and guard Courtney Williams during a WNBA basketball game Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Uncasville, Conn. The Aces have the advantage of a scheduling anomaly this season that gives them six home games when their opponent is finishing off a back-to-back. That's over a third of Las Vegas' home contests this year. The next closest team is Washington with three such games. Five teams don't even have one home game like that. The Day via AP, File Sean D. Elliot