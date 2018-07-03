The Latest: Kevon Looney to re-sign with Warriors

FILE - In this March 2, 2018, file photo, Charlotte Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams dribbles during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, in Philadelphia. Carter-Williams is on the move again, this time to the Houston Rockets to add some backcourt depth behind MVP James Harden and Chris Paul. Carter-Williams agreed Tuesday, July 3, 2018, to a one-year minimum deal, according to a person involved in the negotiations. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal is unsigned. FILE - In this March 2, 2018, file photo, Charlotte Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams dribbles during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, in Philadelphia. Carter-Williams is on the move again, this time to the Houston Rockets to add some backcourt depth behind MVP James Harden and Chris Paul. Chris Szagola, File FILE - In this March 2, 2018, file photo, Charlotte Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams dribbles during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, in Philadelphia. Carter-Williams is on the move again, this time to the Houston Rockets to add some backcourt depth behind MVP James Harden and Chris Paul. AP Photo