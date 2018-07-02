Mohamed Salah signs new long-term contract with Liverpool

FILE - In this file photo dated Monday, June 18, 2018, Egypt's Mohamed Salah practices during Egypt's official training on the eve of the group A match between Russia and Egypt at the 2018 soccer World Cup, in St. Petersburg, Russia. Salah, the Premier League’s top scorer, greeted adoring crowds who turned up at his door after his Cairo address was leaked on Facebook. According to media reports, the Liverpool star showed no sign of anger as he received fans, posing for photos and signing autographs shortly after his arrival along with Egypt’s national team from Russia following a disappointing World Cup showing. Efrem Lukatsky, FILE AP Photo