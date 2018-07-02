Teams re-sign stars a year ahead of free agency

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2018, file photo, Arizona Coyotes defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson (23) and Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Josh Anderson (77) skate to the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, in Glendale, Ariz. The Arizona Coyotes have signed All-Star defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson to an eight-year contract extension that averages $8.25 million per year. The contract, announced on Sunday, July 1, 2018, comes on the heels of a six-year, $33 million contract Ekman-Larsson signed in 2013. Ross D. Franklin, File AP Photo