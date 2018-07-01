The Latest: Raptors bringing back guard Fred VanVleet

FILE - In this March 19, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James stands on the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles. The superstar declined his $35.6 million contract option on Friday, June 29, 2018, with Cleveland and will become a free agent. The four-time MVP could re-sign with his hometown Cavaliers, or go in a completely direction. What he decides in the next few days could re-shape the NBA landscape. Jae C. Hong, File AP Photo