LeBron James weighing many options as free agency looms

LeBron James watches during the first half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors in Cleveland. Two people familiar with the decision say James has told the Cavaliers he is declining his $35.6 million contract option for next season and is a free agent. James' representatives told the Cavs on Friday, June 29, 2018, said the people who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team is not publicly commenting on moves ahead of free agency opening Sunday. Tony Dejak, File AP Photo