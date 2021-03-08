Planning a Hilton Head vacation this spring or summer? Here’s what changed since 2020

A year ago, more than 100 people emailed The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette about the disarray at the start of the pandemic.

Most were questions.

We heard from families in Ohio. Couples in New Jersey. Even timeshare owners in Wisconsin. They were stuck at home, or maybe even on the road to Hilton Head Island already.

And they were all asking the same question:

Should we cancel our trip to Hilton Head this year?

A look at Hilton Head Island’s beach from North Forest Beach Drive near the Sonesta Resort on Friday, May 22, 2020 on Memorial Day Weekend. Drew Martin dmartin@islandpacket.com

We told them that Heritage was canceled, the beaches were closed, the restaurants were closed, and later, that they would have to wear masks in commercial spaces.

Now, here we are again.

We’re in a markedly different world as we start March 2021. But the timeshare owners who have been visiting Hilton Head the third week of March for 28 years want to know... should they cancel again?

While the decision on whether to travel is a deeply personal one, here’s what things look like on Hilton Head Island today:

The beaches and parks are open. There are no capacity limits to either.

You have to wear a mask in commercial spaces. That includes hotel lobbies, retail shops, grocery stores, restaurants and bars, and all other establishments. You’re exempt if you’re actively eating or drinking, or if you’re a young child or have a medical condition that prevents you from wearing a mask. You don’t have to wear a mask in parks or when you are outside.

The mask requirement is a local rule, not a statewide mandate. This means that the rules can vary, depending on where you are. On Hilton Head, most people comply with the mask mandate.

Restaurants here can serve indoors and outdoors with no capacity limits. Most people sit outside when the weather is nice (which is often).

Gov. Henry McMaster repealed the 11 p.m. “last call” rule, so bars can serve alcohol until close now.

The Cross Island toll has been reinstated. It’s $1.25 per two-axle vehicle. Bright side: The toll is dropping for good on July 1.

All schools in the Beaufort County School District are offering in-person instruction five days a week. Students can choose whether to take classes online.

Hilton Head area case numbers and vaccines

Beaufort County saw spikes of new cases of COVID-19 in July, December and January. The average number of new cases each day dropped in October.

In Beaufort County, we’re seeing an average of 30 new cases each day, down from 113 new cases in January.

The average number of positive tests is 7% statewide.

On Hilton Head, the 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has had 1,131 total cases of COVID-19 since record keeping began. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has had 1,902 cases, according to state data.

But the island is uniquely positioned on the vaccine front. In South Carolina, anyone over 65 years old can be vaccinated. On March 8, people between 55 years old and 65 years old will be eligible, along with teachers and other frontline workers.

The average age of residents on the island is 55 years old, making more people eligible to be vaccinated than in younger parts of the state.

According to state health data, 10,513 people in Hilton Head’s zip codes have gotten at least the first dose of the vaccine. This accounts for 26% of the population, per the most recent census data.