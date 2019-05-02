Four from the Carolinas charged in connection to armed robbery at Wayfarer Motel

The Wayfarer Motel at 311 North Ocean Boulevard was the site of a reported armed robbery late in the afternoon on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, according to Myrtle Beach Police. The Sun News

Officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department have charged four subjects in connection with an armed robbery at the Wayfarer Motel late Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the Wayfarer Motel at 311 North Ocean Boulevard at approximately 5:15 p.m. Wednesday for a reported armed robbery. At approximately 5:50 p.m., officers identified a vehicle that was believed to be involved in the incident. The vehicle was located a short distance away, and four people were taken into custody.

Dionte Donald Brown, 21, of Myrtle Beach, Nadia Morgan Hickman, 21, of Conway, David Giovani Boseman, 23, of Rockingham, N.C., and Deonta Dumas, 17, of Rockingham, N.C. are charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and drug-related offenses. Additional charges are possible based on the ongoing investigation.

No injuries were reported and a woman working the front desk of the motel early Wednesday evening had no comment.

Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to contact Myrtle Beach Police at 843-918-1382. Callers can remain anonymous.

The Sun News will update the story as more information becomes available.