Horry Council majority has disconnect with reality on COVID-19 precautions

A majority of Horry County Council made it clear: Residents of unincorporated areas should wear face coverings in businesses, but we don’t have the political fortitude to mandate it again. We refuse to even talk about renewing the emergency powers ordinance to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

It is a shocking failure of an elected public body to do the right thing in an unprecedented public health crisis.

Applaud four member of the council – Dennis DiSabto, Bill Howard, Gary Loftus, Harold Worley – for voting in favor of reopening debate. They recognize the reality of more than 3,000 new cases of COVID-19 in Horry County since early October.

Shame on the eight voting no: Council Chairman Johnny Gardner, Al Allen, Orton Bellamy, Cam Crawford, Danny Hardee, W. Paul Prince, Tyler Servant, Johnny Vaught.

New Cases Rising

In the past two weeks, South Carolina has more than 17,000 new cases. The county’s face mask mandate, applicable to unincorporated areas (Carolina Forest, Little River), expired Oct. 31. Since then, Horry County has had 1,140 new cases and 15 more county residents have died, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Myrtle Beach area representatives Loftus and DiSabato addressed the concerns of their constituents. Loftus urged the council to “get rid of the politics and go with the science.” DiSabato spoke to public concerns about COVID-19 and said, “It’s our job to make sure we do the right thing here.”

He had it right as did Loftus, Howard and Worley. It is beyond disappointing and frustrating that eight council members do not accept the county’s responsibility. The city councils of Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach properly extended their emergency ordinances including face mask mandates.

Allen, who represents the Aynor area in western Horry County, said he has “… no problem if a person choses to wear a mask, but I also believe this: it’s causing a social disconnect. Why not just leave it to the people to make the best decision for themselves?”

Masks Save Lives

Here’s the significant disconnect with that – the decision to wear a mask is not for ourselves, primarily, it’s for the protection of others. Medical doctors, nurses and other public health people have been telling us for months that masks, social distancing and good hygiene are precautions that work in slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

Like Gov. Henry McMaster, who refuses to mandate masks, the majority of the county council has a disconnect on reality. Vaught, who represents Forestbrook and part of Carolina Forest, said, “I’m not anti-mask, I am anti-mandate.” Does Vaught use seat belts in vehicles?

Vaught, Allen and Gardner refuse to even discuss reinstating a proven public health safety precaution – one that was in effect for several months through October.

Self-enforcement works

President Trump has denied the crisis, lied about it, and mocked wearing of masks. McMaster has consistently and wrongheadedly, cited enforcement problems.

The fact is, shown by observation, some people wear masks when a local government mandate is in place, but do not use masks when there is not a mandate; others continue to use masks on their own in the absence of an ordinance.

The council’s refusal to recognize reality, to disregard science, creates situations in unincorporated area where precautions are not required in grocery stores and other places of business; but just across the Intracoastal Waterway in North Myrtle Beach or Myrtle Beach, masks are required.

Residents of unincorporated areas may show they have more sense than a majority of their County Council representatives by continuing to practice coronavirus safety precautions: wear masks, practice social distancing, wash hands frequently.

D.G. Schumacher is a senior writer for The Sun News Editorial Board.