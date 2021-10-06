When it comes to Donald Trump, SC’s Nikki Haley needs to pick a side

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with outgoing U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, in Washington. AP Photo

Every so often, our former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley appears on television or in a news article offering her latest take on former President Donald Trump, and every so often we must take note and call out her hypocrisy.

In the latest installment of this ongoing series, The Wall Street Journal interviewed Haley before her appearance Tuesday at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif.

In the article, Haley says Trump is a friend despite their disagreement about the 2020 election.

“There was fraud in the election, but I don’t think that the numbers were so big that it swayed the vote in the wrong direction,” Haley said.

She adds, “We need him in the Republican Party. I don’t want us to go back to the days before Trump.”

Yet, months ago, Haley, speaking about Trump to Politico, is quoted as saying, “I don’t think he’s going to be in the picture. I don’t think he can. He’s fallen so far.”

Then, she went on.

“We need to acknowledge he let us down,” she told Politico. “He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again.”

Well, which is it?

Even former President Trump has noticed the flip flopping.

“Well, every time she criticizes me, she uncriticizes me about 15 minutes later,” Trump told Vanity Fair in a recent interview.

Many of us, generally speaking, have short attention spans, but Haley shouldn’t bank on the notion that voters will forget every single flip flop.

There are too many of them.

