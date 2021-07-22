What’s the big secret? Public deserves to know more about firing of Coastal Carolina coach

Coastal Carolina women’s lacrosse coach Kristen Selvage talks to her team after last Friday’s 5-4 loss to Elon at Brooks Stadium. mmckinnon@thesunnews.com

Coastal Carolina University is a public university and as such it owes the public an explanation.

On Tuesday, the school, located in Conway, Horry County,, fired women’s lacrosse head coach Kristen Selvage.

In a press release, the move was called a “leadership change” and added that Selvage had been “relieved” of her duties.

Her dismissal was effective immediately.

“We thank Coach Selvage for her service to CCU athletics, and we look forward to the next chapter in Chanticleer women’s lacrosse,” Matt Hogue, Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics and University Recreation, said in the release.

And that was it.

No reasons were given, no details explained.

Selvage posted a 58-38 overall record in six seasons at CCU, including going a combined 24-8 overall in both Atlantic Sun and Southern Conference league play.

Selvage, who was hired in August 2015, was under contract for the 2021-2022 school year at a salary of $96,000, and then suddenly she was gone.

The Sun News has since requested information through the Freedom of Information Act regarding Selvage’s conduct and job status after the newspaper received anonymous complaints that were reportedly brought to the university’s attention.

While we wait for a response, we must ask why?

Why isn’t the university more forthcoming concerning this unexpected decision?

Why isn’t it automatic for public institutions like universities, school boards, etc. to be as open and honest as possible about their activities?

Transparency and accountability go hand-in-hand with operating a public institution or at least they should.

We, like other news organizations, continue to pursue answers to these seemingly eternal questions, but the university and all publicly-funded entities could save us all some time and do the public a favor by simply offering the facts and details behind their decisions.

In this case, Coastal Carolina’s lacrosse players, their families and fans, at least deserve that much.