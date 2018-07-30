Upstate NY couple married 78 years die 2 days apart

This Sept. 24, 2011 photo provided by Elizabeth Officer shows her grandparents Gilbert Orzell Drake and Evelyn Bennett Drake at the Albany Country Club in Albany, N.Y. The couple, born two years and two days apart and married 78 years, has died within two days of each other. According to their family, 98-year-old Evelyn died July 20, 2018, and her 100-year-old husband Gilbert passed away two days later. Both died of natural causes with their family by their sides at the couple’s home in Delmar, an Albany suburb. (Don Elliot/Elizabeth Officer via AP) Don Elliott AP