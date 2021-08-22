In Myrtle Beach for the week? Expect rain and ‘miserable’ levels of muggy weather

Rain palmetto tree file photo ONLINE@THESTATE.COM

Myrtle Beach’s weather will continue to be gloomy and wet throughout next week.

An 80% chance of rain is in the forecast Sunday with heavy thunderstorms possible this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

This week there is a chance of rain every day, according to the National Weather Service. They are calling for between 30%-50% chance of rain for every day this week. The Myrtle Beach are will likely see daily rounds of showers and storms.

The temperature will be in the upper 80s and humidity levels will be high as well.

The WMBF muggy meter will be “on the cusp of the miserable range for the majority of the week.”

