Weather

Coastal areas could see flooding as King tides return to Grand Strand this week

Ultra-high tides are back in the Grand Strand with the new moon this week.

Known as King tides, the unusually high tides started Monday and are expected to continue through Thursday. The highest tides are expected Tuesday and Wednesday, in line with Tuesday’s new moon.

This week’s King tides are the first of the year. The next set of King tides is expected at the end of May, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control tide tables. A King tide is expected once a month through July, according to DHEC.

The mega-high tides often bring an increased risk of flooding to coastal communities. The Pawleys Island Police Department warned of likely flooding caused by the King tides this week.

“Expect water on the road in the p.m. high tide, which is at 9:50 tonight. Please use caution as the sides of the roads may be obscured,” Pawleys Island police tweeted.

The King tide, also known as the perigean spring tide, occurs when the earth, moon, and sun are aligned during a new or full moon while the moon is the closest it gets to the Earth in its orbit.

Profile Image of Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat is a reporter covering the South Strand. She has served as the managing editor and the news editor of The Sunflower, an independent, student-run newspaper covering Wichita State University. During her time there, she won several Kansas Collegiate Media awards for her investigative reporting and for feature writing. While she served as managing editor, The Sunflower won awards from the Associated College Press and the Kansas Sunshine Coalition for Open Government. She has been with The Sun News since 2020. She was born in Ohio and grew up in Wichita, Kansas. She is fluent in Arabic.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service