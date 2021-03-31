Bizarre weather pattern has potential for severe conditions, freezing in Horry County

This is not an April Fool’s Day joke.

Parts of Horry County are under a freeze watch for Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina issued a freeze warning for parts of the area Wednesday afternoon. Horry County cities Aynor, Green Sea and Loris are among more than a dozen municipalities throughout South Carolina and North Carolina that are under the watch.

The freeze watch follows a system that could produce severe weather in inland Horry County this evening to late night. Parts of Inland Horry County, including Conway, are under Slight Risk for Severe Weather — level 2 on a scale that peaks at 5 — that could produce damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes.

Coastal cities, such as Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach, are under a Marginal Risk (level 1).

Overall, the severe weather risk — which began at 4 p.m. for areas west of western Horry County — lasts until midnight. The NWS advises folks in line for the system to tie down and secure outdoor objects and to prepare for outages.

Soon thereafter, between 2 a.m. and 9 a.m., the freeze watch will take over as sub-freezing temperatures near 30 will be possible. The weather service advises that the freeze and frost conditions can kill crops and damage outdoor plumbing.

The NWS advises those in line for the potential freeze to wrap, drain or allow slow drip from pipes. It also advises folks to drain in-ground sprinkler systems and to cover above-ground pipes to prevent them from freezing.