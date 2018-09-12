Preparations, evacuations along Mid-Atlantic coast as Hurricane Florence looms

Swaths of North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia are preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Florence. Mandatory evacuations have been ordered in coastal regions and will affect 1 million people.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Myrtle Beach Sun News App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service