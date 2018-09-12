Satellite footage shows eye of Hurricane Florence moving closer to Carolinas

Satellite imagery shows the eye of Hurricane Florence as it moves toward the U.S. East Coast on the morning of Sept. 12, 2018. The center is located approximately 530 miles southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina, with sustained winds at 130 mph.
