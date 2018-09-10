Hurricanes Florence, Helene and Tropical Storm Isaac churn in the Atlantic

Three tropical cyclones churned in the Atlantic Ocean on Sept. 10, 2018 — Hurricane Florence, a Category 3 storm; Tropical Storm Isaac, which could become a hurricane; and Hurricane Helene, a Category 2 storm not expected to affect land.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Myrtle Beach Sun News App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service