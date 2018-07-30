Record rainfall soaking the Grand Strand. Get a look at this week’s forecast

Gear up for another week of rain and thunderstorms around the Myrtle Beach area.

The Grand Strand hasn’t experienced flooding though rain has been continuous throughout the past few weeks, said meteorologist Mark Bacon with the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

“Our soil is so sandy and takes in water so fast,” Bacon said. “Even though you get this rain day after day, it really has to be a lot at once to cause flooding.”

The continuous rainfall from the last two weeks has hit the coast area the hardest.

“Heavy rain has been confined to the coast,” Bacon said of the reason why river levels haven’t risen.

The NWS monitors climate data specifically in North Myrtle Beach. This year, 32.52 inches of rain have hit North Myrtle Beach, which is 4.97 inches above normal, Bacon said.

A 7-day forecast shows showers and thunderstorms through Sunday, the NWS reports. Monday and Tuesday have the highest chance of rain at 70 and 80 percent chances. A tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch rainfall amounts are expected Tuesday and Wednesday. The Grand Strand area could get up to three quarters of an inch in rain on Monday.

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid 80s to high 70s through the week.

Bacon said drivers should allow extra time when traveling because the slightest bit of rain can slow down travel time.





Those taking on the beach in the rain should use caution as the NWS has issued a moderate risk for rip currents.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong



