Waterspout appears offshore in Cherry Grove

A waterspout was spotted offshore in Cherry Grove Saturday morning, making it the second occurrence along the Grand Strand within a week.

North Myrtle Beach resident Marie Scott managed to take a picture of it. Her husband, Rusty Flagg, said she saw the waterspout about 7:45 a.m. near their home off 60th Avenue N. in the Cherry Grove area.

Another witness, David Cooper, actually captured the moment on video. In the video, the waterspout is seen with dark clouds and appears to remain far offshore.

On Monday, a waterspout made landfall near the 2nd Avenue South pier in Myrtle Beach that afternoon. The waterspout did not cause any damage, but beach chairs and umbrellas were reportedly tossed in the air.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina, released a report confirming it made landfall, upon which it was classified as an EF-0 tornado with winds under 65 miles per hour.

The funnel made it less than 100-yards inland before dissipating, according to weather officials.

The Sun News has reached out to officials for additional details regarding Saturday’s waterspout.

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles