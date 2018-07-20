The Grand Strand is under a flash flood watch and there’s more rain to come

The National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina has issued a flash flood watch for the Grand Strand as heavy rain may bring several inches of rain to the area.
The watch was put into effect just before 3 a.m. Friday and is set to last until this evening.
“Waves of showers and thunderstorms will produce heavy rain through this evening,” an NWS weather briefing states. “Many coastal areas have picked up over twice our normal rainfall over the past week.”
Forecasters added total rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches of rain with isolated higher amounts can be expected through the weekend.
“Nuisance flooding, as well as some more serious flash flooding is possible during the periods of heavier rainfall,” an update states.
A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding, which weather officials say is a “very dangerous situation.”
Areas under the flash flood watch
- Myrtle Beach
- Socastee
- North Myrtle Beach
- Little River
- Conway
- Longs
- Loris
- Green Sea
- Aynor
- Murrells Inlet
- Georgetown
An NWS forecast says there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms every day through July 26.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
