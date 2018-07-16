Rain could put a damper on the week. This is how much the Grand Strand may get

It’s looking like a rainy and cloudy week ahead for the Myrtle Beach area.
Monday’s forecast is predicted to be partly sunny with a high of about 88 degrees, the National Weather Service reports. But showers and thunderstorms are expected to roll in Monday night and stay through the the rest of the week.
A cold front will hit the area on Tuesday with temperatures in the high 70s and 80s.
There are chances of minor flooding on Tuesday and Friday, according to the NWS. Up to a half of an inch of rainfall is possible both Tuesday and Wednesday, the NWS reports.
Wondering what to do on a rainy day in Myrtle Beach? Here are a dozen places to go when the sun isn’t shining.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
