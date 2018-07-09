Tropical Storm Chris update: Sun, riptides, longshore currents

There will be little impact to the Grand Strand even if Tropical Storm Chris turns into a hurricane as it moves north throughout the next couple of days.

But beach goers should be cautious of dangerous currents from the storm.

The National Weather Service is reporting the tropical storm could turn into a hurricane as it moves northeast Monday night and picks up speed.

"Other than some impacts at the beaches, there are no direct impacts expected for the MYR and Grand Strand areas if Chris does become a hurricane," said Steve Pfaff with the Wilmington National Weather Service.

Courtesy of National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

The next few days call for sunshine along the Grand Strand, but looks of good weather may be deceiving. As sunshine-filled days draw folks to the beach, expect rough surf, strong rip currents, longshore currents and steep waves from tropical storm Chris, the NWS warned Monday.

"Currently, we are forecasting a moderate risk for rip currents for Horry and Georgetown counties," Pfaff said. "However, the bulk of the larger swells and highest risk of rip currents will be found north of Cape Fear."

Thunderstorms will likely move in on Wednesday night and chances of storms will continue through Friday, the NWS reports.

The heat index this week will be about 100, but a cold front is expected to hit the area on Thursday and increase chances of showers and thunderstorms.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong