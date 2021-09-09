Impacts of Tropical Depression Mindy coming to the Myrtle Beach area. Here’s what to know

Surfers take advantage of the waves created by Tropical Depression Mindy in North Myrtle Beach, S.C. Sept. 9, 2021.

Heavy rain and storms are likely in the Myrtle Beach area Thursday as impacts from Tropical Depression Mindy spread across the southeast.

The storm made landfall in Florida Wednesday night after forming in the Gulf of Mexico, and is now dumping rain on parts of Georgia and coastal South Carolina, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). Flooding is possible as a result of the rain.

In the Myrtle Beach area, heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day Thursday, with the most severe impacts expected before 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Between a tenth and a quarter of an inch of rain is expected, though thunderstorms could increase that amount. A lower chance of storms and rain is expected between 7 and 9 p.m. Thursday.

By Friday, rain is expected to clear the area and the weather forecast is sunny and 80 degrees Fahrenheit, the NWS says.

Tropical storm-force winds and tornadoes are possible in parts of Georgia and Florida, but those aren’t expected to reach South Carolina, according to the NHC.

Severe Weather Updates Stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts, advisories and other news during hurricane season and beyond. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.