Tropical Depression Fred could reach US this weekend. What to expect on the Gulf Coast

Tropical Depression Fred is moving west-northwest toward the U.S. and could reach the northern Gulf Coast by Sunday. Here’s the forecast track. Image courtesy of the National Weather Service

Tropical Depression Fred will skirt the northern coast of Cuba before making its way toward the U.S. this weekend, early forecasts show.

The system weakened from a tropical storm to a depression overnight and was trekking west-northwest at about 16 mph as of Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service in New Orleans. “Direct impacts” to the northern Gulf Coast region are possible by late Sunday or early Monday as the system continues heading northward.

Here is the latest update on Tropical Depression Fred. Fred has re-emerged into the Atlantic Ocean near the eastern tip of Cuba and is expected to skirt the coast of northern Cuba today and tomorrow. A more northwestward movement is expected as Fred nears southern Florida. pic.twitter.com/ajpNSxlWtc — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) August 12, 2021

“Current sustained winds are at 35 mph,” weather officials said. “No major changes to the forecast track as this system will continue west-northwest on the north side of Cuba, then turn more northwest and could enter the southeastern Gulf this upcoming weekend.”

Parts of southern Florida could see heavy downpours as early as Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center, with risk of tropical storm conditions.

Severe Weather Updates Stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts, advisories and other news during hurricane season and beyond. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

It’s too early to tell what conditions Fred could bring to the Gulf Coast, however, residents are encouraged to stay vigilant and have a storm plan in place.

Fred marks the sixth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

Tropical Depression #Fred has moved back over water between Cuba, Haiti, and the southeastern Bahamas. Here are the 5 am EDT Key Messages. pic.twitter.com/5HRxVXft9K — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 12, 2021