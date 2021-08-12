Weather News
Tropical Depression Fred could reach US this weekend. What to expect on the Gulf Coast
Tropical Depression Fred will skirt the northern coast of Cuba before making its way toward the U.S. this weekend, early forecasts show.
The system weakened from a tropical storm to a depression overnight and was trekking west-northwest at about 16 mph as of Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service in New Orleans. “Direct impacts” to the northern Gulf Coast region are possible by late Sunday or early Monday as the system continues heading northward.
“Current sustained winds are at 35 mph,” weather officials said. “No major changes to the forecast track as this system will continue west-northwest on the north side of Cuba, then turn more northwest and could enter the southeastern Gulf this upcoming weekend.”
Parts of southern Florida could see heavy downpours as early as Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center, with risk of tropical storm conditions.
It’s too early to tell what conditions Fred could bring to the Gulf Coast, however, residents are encouraged to stay vigilant and have a storm plan in place.
Fred marks the sixth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.
