Watches and warnings: What’s the difference between the alerts as storms hit the South?

Severe weather risks continue Thursday in some Southern states. National Weather Service

A powerful storm system continues to push across the South on Thursday, bringing risks of large hail, strong winds and tornadoes.

Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina are among the states expected to see severe weather until Thursday afternoon or evening, forecasters said.

The predictions come after more than a dozen tornadoes were reported Wednesday across the Deep South, including in Alabama and Mississippi, according to preliminary data shared by the National Weather Service.

With the potential for more severe weather, it’s possible forecasters could issue storm watches or warnings. But do you know what those alerts mean?

Here’s what to know about watches and warnings.

How to tell the difference

The National Weather Service defines a severe thunderstorm as one packing winds of at least 58 mph or hail at least 1 inch wide.

In general, a weather warning comes when a threat is more “imminent.”

When a severe storm or tornado watch is issued for a particular area, it means dangerous weather conditions are possible. So, its best for people in those regions to review their safety plans and gather emergency supplies, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said.

But a warning means severe weather or tornadoes are already happening or on the verge of happening. People in tornado warning areas should look for shelter immediately, according to officials.

Tornadoes can occur with little or no warning, so have a plan in place. Know the terms so you can stay safe (this March Madness graphic may help).



Watch – Conditions are right for tornado formation.

️ Warning – A tornado has actually been sighted. pic.twitter.com/k5GnaTBZls — NC Emergency Management (@NCEmergency) March 18, 2021

In North Carolina, a state with a long history of college basketball rivalries, officials used the sport to help explain the difference between the weather alerts.

A graphic to Twitter shows a basketball resting on a court to demonstrate a March Madness tournament watch. But in a tournament warning, a basketball is in the hands of a player, according to the tweet from N.C. Emergency Management.

“Tornadoes can occur with little or no warning, so have a plan in place,” officials wrote in the post published Thursday.

That means staying updated on forecast changes and identifying an interior room where you can ride out a tornado, according to forecasters.