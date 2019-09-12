Forecasters eye possible tropical storm. Some models put it on a ‘Dorian-like’ track

Odds of tropical depression formation strengthen to 70% by weekend as wave moves over Bahamas, toward Florida A tropical wave over the southeastern and central Bahamas is highly likely to form into a tropical depression or possibly Tropical Storm Humberto in the next 48 hours as its projected cut across Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A tropical wave over the southeastern and central Bahamas is highly likely to form into a tropical depression or possibly Tropical Storm Humberto in the next 48 hours as its projected cut across Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center.

There’s a new storm brewing over the Bahamas and forecasters say it will likely turn into a tropical depression in the coming days.

The system has a 70% chance of developing into a named storm in the next two days, and that increases to 80% over five days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

“This disturbance will bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds across portions of the Bahamas through Friday, especially in portions of the northwestern Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian,” the Hurricane Center said.

The question for everyone along the East Coast and the Gulf of Mexico is where this storm will go next. If it does continue to develop, the new storm will be named Humberto.

The National Hurricane Center says a system moving into the Bahamas will likely become a tropical depression. NHC

“The models are all over the map with a 5-7 day track,” said Mark Malsick with the South Carolina Climate Office. Half of the models put the storm going into the Gulf of Mexico, he said, “and the other half of model solutions taking 95L on a Dorian-like southeast coastal track.”

Unfortunately, Malsick added, “the more reliable models ... are in the southeast coastal track camp.”

But don’t start worrying yet. “It is too early to tell today exactly just how far offshore 95L passes next week if this southeast coastal fly-by solution pans out in the next 5 days.

The National Hurricane Center said forecasters have an Air Force Reserve plane ready to fly into the storm Thursday afternoon to get a better picture of the system.

“Conditions are becoming favorable for a tropical depression or a tropical storm to form within the next day or so as the system moves toward the northwest through the northwestern Bahamas and toward the Florida Peninsula at 5 to 10 mph. If this development trend continues Potential Tropical Cyclone advisories will likely be initiated later today,” the Hurricane Center said Thursday morning.

People in the North Carolina and South Carolina are finally dried out from Hurricane Dorian and the hard-hit areas along the Outer Banks are getting back in action. But officials are keeping an eye on the possible Tropical Storm Humberto.

“We are closely monitoring the area of disrupted weather currently hovering over the SE portion over the Bahamas. Conditions are becoming favorable for a Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm Humberto to form within the next day or so as the system continues to move NW,” the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, in the South Carolina Lowcountry, said on Facebook.

