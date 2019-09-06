Here’s how the Grand Strand looks after Hurricane Dorian

City clean up crews were on the beach before sunrise in Cherry Grove. Residents of Horry County breathed a collective sigh of relief today after Hurricane Dorian passed with only minor damages. Friday Sept. 06, 2019.
A wooden structure sits upended in the marsh in Pawleys Friday afternoon. Many private docks in Pawleys Island were left mangled after enduring the high speed winds of Hurricane Dorian.
Private docks in Pawleys Island sit mangled Friday afternoon after enduring the high speed winds of Hurricane Dorian.
An egret sits on the remnants a private docks in Pawleys Island Friday afternoon. Many private docks in Pawleys Island were mangled after enduring the high speed winds of Hurricane Dorian.
Hundreds of pounds of sand and water cover the road along County Rd S-22-48 in Pawleys Island Friday afternoon after the town endured the high speed winds of Hurricane Dorian Thursday.
Construction equipment sits situated on Hazard Avenue in Pawleys Island Friday afternoon as the city began its cleanup effort after enduring the high speed winds of Hurricane Dorian.
A woman walks her dog at sunrise past beach erosion caused by Hurricane Dorian in Cherry Grove. Residents of Horry County breathed a collective sigh of relief today after Hurricane Dorian passed with only minor damages. Friday Sept. 06, 2019.
North Myrtle Beach City workers replace trash cans on the beach at Cherry Grove before sunrise. Residents of Horry County breathed a collective sigh of relief today after Hurricane Dorian passed with only minor damages. Friday Sept. 06, 2019.
North Myrtle Beach Public Safety patrolled the beach at sunrise in Cherry Grove. Residents of Horry County breathed a collective sigh of relief today after Hurricane Dorian passed with only minor damages. Friday Sept. 06, 2019.
Trash and debris litter Hogg Inlet after Hurricane Dorian passed. Residents of Horry County breathed a collective sigh of relief today after Hurricane Dorian passed with only minor damages. Friday Sept. 06, 2019.
Crews from Horry Electric Cooperative and Williams Electric Power work on downed power lines off Hwy. 65 in the Maple community. Residents of Horry County breathed a collective sigh of relief today after Hurricane Dorian passed with only minor damages. Friday Sept. 06, 2019.
Charles Summerford, a contractor with Lewis Tree Service works with Horry Electric Cooperative to restore service following Hurricane Dorian. Residents of Horry County breathed a collective sigh of relief today after Hurricane Dorian passed with only minor damages. Friday Sept. 06, 2019.
Elizabeth Rutherford and Kaylee Mikres ventured out on horseback to check on the damage from Hurricane Dorian. The pair set on their horses “Willy” and “Barbie” for over an hour waiting on crews to remove trees and repair lines over a bridge in the Maple community. Friday Sept. 06, 2019.
Charles Summerford, a contractor with Lewis Tree Service works with Horry Electric Cooperative to restore service following Hurricane Dorian. Residents of Horry County breathed a collective sigh of relief today after Hurricane Dorian passed with only minor damages. Friday Sept. 06, 2019.
Long Avenue Extension at Grier Swamp was closed due to water crossing the road Friday morning. Residents of Horry County breathed a collective sigh of relief today after Hurricane Dorian passed with only minor damages. Friday Sept. 06, 2019.
A home on Long Avenue Extension at Grier Swamp was surrounded by water Friday morning. Residents of Horry County breathed a collective sigh of relief today after Hurricane Dorian passed with only minor damages. Friday Sept. 06, 2019.
Ryan Smith brought his family to look out over the Waccamaw’s flood waters on Friday. The Smith’s were some of many residents that made the post-storm pilgrimage to check for flooding. Friday Sept. 06, 2019.
Co-workers take advantage of the day off the have lunch at Bonfire restaurant along the Conway river front. The restaurant was badly flooded after Hurricane Florence and was closed for months, but managed to re-open as soon as Hurricane Dorian passed. Friday Sept. 06, 2019.
