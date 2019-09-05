Hurricane Dorian brings strong winds, dumps rain on Grand Strand

The storm drains were unable to keep up with the constant deluge of rain today in North Myrtle Beach, S.C. with local flash flooding occurring on many roads ahead of Hurricane Dorian. Thursday Sept. 05, 2019.
A tornado touched down in the The Farm at Brunswick County in Carolina Shores, N.C. on Thursday morning damaging homes ahead of Hurricane Dorian’s arrival. Thursday Sept. 04, 2019.
A man walks his dogs on the beach during a break between rain squalls on Thursday. As Hurricane Dorian approached North Myrtle Beach on Thursday reported tornados damaged buildings and a lashing rain brought flash flooding to area roads. Thursday Sept. 04, 2019.
A few of the canals in Hog Inlet crested their banks during high tide on Thursday. As Hurricane Dorian approached North Myrtle Beach on Thursday reported tornados damaged buildings and a lashing rain brought flash flooding to area roads. Thursday Sept. 05, 2019.
Ocean Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach was flooded most of the day on Thursday. As Hurricane Dorian approached North Myrtle Beach on Thursday reported tornados damaged buildings and a lashing rain brought flash flooding to area roads. Thursday Sept. 05, 2019.
North Myrtle Beach Public Safety patrol flooded Ocean Boulevard on Thursday. As Hurricane Dorian approached North Myrtle Beach on Thursday reported tornados damaged buildings and a lashing rain brought flash flooding to area roads. Thursday Sept. 04, 2019.
Boarded up stores in North Myrtle Beach have messages for Dorian. As Hurricane Dorian approached North Myrtle Beach on Thursday reported tornados damaged buildings and a lashing rain brought flash flooding to area roads. Thursday Sept. 05, 2019.
A lifted truck plows through flash floods on Ocean Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach on Thursday. As Hurricane Dorian approached North Myrtle Beach on Thursday reported tornados damaged buildings and a lashing rain brought flash flooding to area roads. Thursday Sept. 04, 2019.
A section of Sea Mountain Highway in Cherry Grove was closed due to flooding on Thursday. As Hurricane Dorian approached North Myrtle Beach on Thursday reported tornados damaged buildings and a lashing rain brought flash flooding to area roads. Thursday Sept. 04, 2019.
North Myrtle Beach beach patrols check the beach in Cherry Grove. As Hurricane Dorian approached North Myrtle Beach on Thursday reported tornados damaged buildings and a lashing rain brought flash flooding to area roads. Thursday Sept. 05, 2019.
A couple takes selfies in North Myrtle Beach as Hurricane Dorian bears down on the area. As Hurricane Dorian approached North Myrtle Beach on Thursday reported tornados damaged buildings and a lashing rain brought flash flooding to area roads. Thursday Sept. 04, 2019.
Hog Inlet in Cherry Grove was filled to it’s banks during high tide on Thursday. As Hurricane Dorian approached North Myrtle Beach on Thursday reported tornados damaged buildings and a lashing rain brought flash flooding to area roads. Thursday Sept. 05, 2019.
Flying a “Trump” flag, residents watch the waves from a beach front access in North Myrtle Beach. As Hurricane Dorian approached North Myrtle Beach on Thursday reported tornados damaged buildings and a lashing rain brought flash flooding to area roads. Thursday Sept. 05, 2019.
The Cherry Grove Pier is lashed by waves during high tide. As Hurricane Dorian approached North Myrtle Beach on Thursday reported tornados damaged buildings and a lashing rain brought flash flooding to area roads. Thursday Sept. 05, 2019.
Streets were flooded in Colonial Charters on Thursday morning. As Hurricane Dorian approached North Myrtle Beach on Thursday reported tornados damaged buildings and a lashing rain brought flash flooding to area roads. Thursday Sept. 04, 2019.
North Myrtle Beach Public Safety officials check on the residents of Carolina Keyes in North Myrtle Beach after the condos sustained damaged by a possible tornado. As Hurricane Dorian approached North Myrtle Beach on Thursday reported tornados damaged buildings and a lashing rain brought flash flooding to area roads. Thursday Sept. 05, 2019.
North Myrtle Beach Public Safety officials check on the residents of Carolina Keyes in North Myrtle Beach after the condos sustained damaged by a possible tornado. As Hurricane Dorian approached North Myrtle Beach on Thursday reported tornados damaged buildings and a lashing rain brought flash flooding to area roads. Thursday Sept. 05, 2019.
North Myrtle Beach Public Safety officials check on the residents of Carolina Keyes in North Myrtle Beach after the condos sustained damaged by a possible tornado. As Hurricane Dorian approached North Myrtle Beach on Thursday reported tornados damaged buildings and a lashing rain brought flash flooding to area roads. Thursday Sept. 05, 2019.
A car was tossed, trees fell and homes were damaged when a reported tornado touched down in Little River subdivision The Retreat this morning. As Hurricane Dorian approached North Myrtle Beach on Thursday reported tornados damaged buildings and a lashing rain brought flash flooding to area roads. Thursday Sept. 05, 2019.
Trees were snapped in River Hills Little River after reports of a tornado on Thursday. As Hurricane Dorian approached North Myrtle Beach on Thursday reported tornados damaged buildings and a lashing rain brought flash flooding to area roads. Thursday Sept. 05, 2019.
A home in River Hills was damaged by downed trees after reports of a tornado on Thursday. As Hurricane Dorian approached North Myrtle Beach on Thursday reported tornados damaged buildings and a lashing rain brought flash flooding to area roads. Thursday Sept. 05, 2019.
Line crews work to make repairs after reports of a tornado crossing Hwy. 57 in Little River this morning. As Hurricane Dorian approached North Myrtle Beach on Thursday reported tornados damaged buildings and a lashing rain brought flash flooding to area roads. Thursday Sept. 04, 2019.
Trees were down on homes in River Hills after a report of a tornado on Thursday morning. As Hurricane Dorian approached North Myrtle Beach on Thursday reported tornados damaged buildings and a lashing rain brought flash flooding to area roads. Thursday Sept. 05, 2019.
A car was tossed, trees fell and homes were damaged when a reported tornado touched down in Little River subdivision The Retreat this morning. As Hurricane Dorian approached North Myrtle Beach on Thursday reported tornados damaged buildings and a lashing rain brought flash flooding to area roads. Thursday Sept. 05, 2019.
Neighbors take the opportunity to survey tornado damage in their community between rain squalls on Thursday. A tornado touched down in the The Farm at Brunswick County in Carolina Shores, N.C. on Thursday morning damaging homes ahead of Hurricane Dorian’s arrival. Thursday Sept. 05, 2019.
A tornado touched down in the The Farm at Brunswick County in Carolina Shores, N.C. on Thursday morning damaging homes ahead of Hurricane Dorian’s arrival. Thursday Sept. 05, 2019.
Kathy Desiderio took advantage of a calm between burst of rain to walk her dog Lily and survey the tornado damage at her neighbor’s homes. A tornado touched down in the The Farm at Brunswick County in Carolina Shores, N.C. on Thursday morning damaging homes ahead of Hurricane Dorian’s arrival. Thursday Sept. 05, 2019.
Jack and Linda Hodgkiss look at a tree that fell across Bayshore Drive in Little River possibly caused by one of the tornados that past through the area as Hurricane Dorian approached South Carolina on Thursday.. Thursday Sept. 04, 2019.
A pedestrian attempts to navigate a sidewalk along Front Street in Georgetown’s historic district Thursday afternoon as Hurricane Dorian moves closer to the South Carolina coast.
A street sign at the corner of Front Street and Meeting Street in Georgetown lays discarded on the ground after strong winds from Hurricane Dorian knocked it loose Thursday afternoon.
John Bentley, owner of Cap’n Rod’s Lowcounntry Charters, crosses Front Street in Georgetown after a friend alerted him that debris was flying off of one of his boats in Georgetown’s historic district Thursday afternoon as Hurricane Dorian moves closer to the South Carolina coast.
Water begins to submerge Front Street in Georgetown’s historic district Thursday afternoon as Hurricane Dorian moves closer to the South Carolina coast.
A motorist turns around after running into a submerged section of road on Front Street in Georgetown Thursday afternoon.
A Georgetown firefighter walks up Larry Bland’s driveway in Georgetown Thursday morning after Bland’s generator caught fire. Bland, a Georgetown resident, said the generator had been running since about 3 a.m. after the house at 107 Lawrence Dr. lost power during the first wave of Hurricane Dorian. Several hours later, he heard a popping noise and ran out to see smoke and flames.
Georgetown firefighters look over the scene of a generator fire Thursday morning in Georgetown. Larry Bland, a Georgetown resident, said the generator had been running since about 3 a.m. after the house at 107 Lawrence Dr. lost power during the first wave of Hurricane Dorian. Several hours later, he heard a popping noise and ran out to see smoke and flames.
Water runs along Dozier Street at the corner of Front Street in Georgetown Thursday afternoon as Hurricane Dorian’s first signs of flooding begin to arrive.
Water begins to submerge a car left behind along Front Street in Georgetown’s historic district Thursday afternoon as Hurricane Dorian moves closer to the South Carolina coast.
Water and heavy debris begin to cover a portion of Atlantic Avenue in Garden City Thursday afternoon as Hurricane Dorian moves closer to the South Carolina coast.
A northbound view down Front Street in Georgetown as water begins to cover Georgetown’s historic district Thursday morning.
A boat tosses about in the Sampit River near Georgetown’s historic district Thursday afternoon as Hurricane Dorian moves closer to the South Carolina coast.
