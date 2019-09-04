Which NC rivers could flood from Dorian? Some may be farther inland than you expect

Hurricane Dorian getting stronger as it heads toward Carolinas Watch the ABC11 Wednesday 4pm forecast for Hurricane Dorian as it moves north toward the Carolinas. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch the ABC11 Wednesday 4pm forecast for Hurricane Dorian as it moves north toward the Carolinas.

Dorian’s sluggish approach won’t soften the blow once it reaches the Carolinas’ coastal areas Thursday — when even rivers inland could flood, according to the National Weather Service.

Using U.S. Geological Survey gauges, the weather service maps potential flooding at separate points along North Carolina rivers.

Its latest predictions include seven possible flooding locations along the Cape Fear River, Neuse River, Tar River, Cashie River and Lumber River. Two spots along the Atlantic coastline have also been mapped.

Some are a short distance to the ocean. But those with the highest predicted flood levels are tucked farther inland.

Here they are ranked according to flood gauge — moderate, minor and near — as of 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Location: Burgaw

River: Northeast Cape Fear River

Flood gauge: Moderate

Highest forecasted height: 14.4 feet (4.4 feet over the 10-foot flood stage)

Date: Sept. 9







Location: Chinquapin

River: Northeast Cape Fear River

Flood gauge: Moderate

Highest forecasted height: 16.1 feet (3.1 feet over the 13-foot flood stage)

Date: Sept. 9







Location: Wilmington

River: Cape Fear River

Flood gauge: Minor

Highest forecasted height: 6.5 feet (1 foot over the 5.5-foot flood stage)

Date: Sept. 5







Location: Beaufort Marine Lab

River: Atlantic Coast

Flood gauge: Moderate

Highest forecasted height: 5.6 feet (.6 feet over the 5-foot flood stage)

Date: Sept. 6







Location: Kinston

River: Neuse River

Flood gauge: Minor

Highest forecasted height: 14.6 (.6 feet over the 14-foot flood stage)

Date: Sept. 9







Location: Johnny Mercer Pier at Wrightsville Beach

River: Atlantic Coast

Flood gauge: Minor

Highest forecasted height: 6.3 feet (.3 feet over the 6-foot flood stage)

Date: Sept. 5







Location: Windsor

River: Cashie River

Flood gauge: Near

Highest forecasted height: 7.8 feet (.2 feet under the 8-foot flood stage)

Date: Sept. 8







Location: Lumberton

River: Lumber River

Flood gauge: Near

Highest forecasted height: 12.5 feet (.5 feet under the 13-foot flood stage)

Date: Sept. 6







Location: Greenville

River: Tar River

Flood gauge: Near

Highest forecasted height: 12.2 feet (.8 feet under the 13-foot flood stage)

Date: Sept. 8