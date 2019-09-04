Hurricane Dorian winds could be near Cat 2 strength when storm reaches the Carolinas

Dorian keeps moving north with hurricane warnings in Florida and North Carolina Hurricane Dorian is located about 90 miles east of Daytona Beach, Florida and Tropical Storm conditions continue along parts of the Florida’s northeastern coast on the morning of September 4. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian is located about 90 miles east of Daytona Beach, Florida and Tropical Storm conditions continue along parts of the Florida’s northeastern coast on the morning of September 4.

A mandatory mass exodus is underway Wednesday from the Carolinas’ coastal areas, as forecasters warn Hurricane Dorian’s eye will be “dangerously close,” if not on top of, the coast within a day.

Either way, the Category 2 hurricane’s 105 mph sustained winds and 10 to 15 inches of predicted rain promise to cause widespread flooding and power outages across large parts of North Carolina and South Carolina.

The chances of Dorian spinning out to sea and sparing the Carolinas have all but vanished, experts say.

“There is basically no change to the track forecast reasoning,” the National Hurricane Center said in its 5 a.m. update Wednesday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“This should take the core of the hurricane very near, or possibly over, the coasts of South and North Carolina on Thursday and Friday. ... Therefore, even if Dorian does not make landfall, hurricane-force winds are expected to reach portions of the coast from central Florida to North Carolina.”

Dorian is expected to stay near Category 2 strength “until it passes near or over the North Carolina Outer Banks,” forecasters said Wednesday.

Coastal counties should begin feeling the uptick in winds around 8 p.m. Wednesday, forecasters say. Storm surge watches and a hurricane warning are already in effect for portions of North Carolina south of Surf City and will advance north during the day.

SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and state officials held a media briefing Monday, September 2 at 2:00 PM.

Rain forecasts call for 15 inches in or around Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender counties, as well as the Outer Banks areas in Carteret, Pamlico and Hyde counties. Ten inches are expected in surrounding counties, while 4 inches could fall as far east as Raleigh.

A tornado threat is forecast in parts of Onslow, Carteret, Pamlico and Hyde counties nearest the coast, including Camp Lejeune Marine base, the National Weather Service said.

Dorian is currently about 100 miles off the coast of Daytona Beach, Florida, moving north at 8 mph.

“Life-threatening storm surge and dangerous winds are expected along portions of the Florida east coast and the coasts of Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina, regardless of the exact track of Dorian’s center,” the National Hurricane Center said Wednesday morning.

“There is a high risk of flash flooding on Thursday across coastal sections from northeast South Carolina into southern North Carolina.”