Fort Jackson cancels graduation ahead of Hurricane Dorian

Fort Jackson has cancelled this week’s family day and graduation in front of Hurricane Dorian.

The fort’s commander, Brig. Gen. Milford Beagle, said that the action would free up hotel rooms for an expected 800,000 evacuees from Charleston and the Lowcountry and eliminate any danger to families traveling to South Carolina.

“Weather conditions may look favorable over the course of the week,” he said. “But dangers to those families traveling to South Carolina, potential flight cancellations and anticipated congestion in the Columbia area were all key factors in my decision.”

He said housing and family communication arrangements would be made for the graduating soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 61st Infantry Regiment. The families of other battalions in training would also be apprised of their soldiers’ safety.

Dorian has recently been downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane and is spinning over the Bahamas. It is expected to roll up the South Carolina coast this week.

”Evacuations from the lower state and other military installations to Fort Jackson and Columbia will understandably impact us and cause disruptions to our current patterns of life,” Beagle said.

He urged Fort Jackson soldiers and staff to begin running last- minute errands, gassing up vehicles and ensuring that medical needs are met.

“Our No. 1 priority over the coming days is the security of our families, soldiers in training, our workforce and other service personnel that will be housed at Fort Jackson,” he said.

Beagle urged families to visit the fort’s web page and Facebook and Twitter accounts for updates, or call the Emergency Operations Center (803) 751-5166 with questions or concerns.

