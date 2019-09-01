Risk increasing for Carolinas as ‘catastrophic’ Hurricane Dorian moves west, experts say

Hurricane Dorian is now a Category 5 storm Now a Category 5 storm, Hurricane Dorian is expected to shift to the north, bringing the possibility of strong winds, heavy rain and rough surf to the Carolinas coast starting Tuesday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Now a Category 5 storm, Hurricane Dorian is expected to shift to the north, bringing the possibility of strong winds, heavy rain and rough surf to the Carolinas coast starting Tuesday.

Hurricane Dorian is an increasing threat to the Carolinas and is expected to move west before gradually turning to the north and northeast, according to a 5 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center.

Dorian was upgraded to a Category 5 storm at 8 a.m. Sunday and maximum sustained wind speeds increased to 185 mph, according to a 2 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center.

There is a chance of “slight fluctuations” in intensity over the next 24 to 36 hours, though the storm will remain “extremely dangerous.”

There is an “increasing likelihood” of strong winds and storm surge in North and South Carolina and heavy rains and flooding are expected in the southeast United States later in the week, the National Hurricane Center said in its 5 p.m. update on Sunday.

The eye of the storm was over Great Abaco as of 5 p.m., but wind speeds reached 184 mph as the storm was bearing down, the National Hurricane Center said.

The hurricane is “catastrophic,” according to the National Hurricane Center, and is the strongest in “modern records” to hit the northwestern Bahamas.

The storm has slowed, moving west at about 4.6 mph, but is expected to slow even more and prolong its impact on the Bahamas, according to the National Hurricane Center.

It will continue moving west slowly for about 48 hours before gradually picking up speed as it turns to the north northeast, the National Hurricane Center says.

Tropical-storm force winds are expected to move into South Carolina at 8 p.m. Tuesday and North Carolina at 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The Carolinas are still expected to see 5 to 10 inches of rain, with some areas seeing up to 15 inches, according to a 2 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane-force winds extend 45 miles from the center of the storm while tropical-storm force winds extend 140 miles out, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Dorian is expected to weaken after 3 days but will remain a hurricane for 5 days, the National Hurricane Center said in the 5 p.m. update.