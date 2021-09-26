Hurricane damaged windows to be fixed in century old library

Crews are getting ready to start restoring windows in a century-old building in Beaufort that were damaged by hurricanes over the past several years.

The work on the 29 windows of the Carnegie Library building is being paid for through a $188,000 federal grant, The Island Packet of Hilton Head reported.

Work is expected to start in October and last six months. The windows were damaged when Hurricane Matthew passed just offshore in 2016 and Hurricane Irma in 2017.

Beaufort officials also hired a building preservation expert to look at the entire former library and provide an estimate for any other worked needed to preserve it.

The library in downtown Beaufort is one of 14 in South Carolina and more than 1,600 public libraries across the United States funded by steel industrialist and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The old library now houses the Beaufort/Port Royal Convention & Visitors Bureau.