South Carolina

‘Betrayed our trust.’ Alex Murdaugh’s former firm distances itself from disgraced lawyer

Alex Murdaugh Coverage

The Murdaugh family saga has dominated the news after another shooting, a resignation and criminal accusations — with Alex Murdaugh at the center of it all. Here are the latest updates on Alex Murdaugh.

Once-prominent lawyer Alex Murdaugh’s former law firm — which his family founded and where one of his brothers is still a partner — says Murdaugh lied and stole from them but the downfall of one of their own has not affected their business or clients.

In a statement titled “A Message To Our Community” on the Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth, and Detrick website, the lawyers claim they were unaware of “Alex’s scheme,” saying he betrayed their trust, and further noted they do not know anyone who had knowledge of Murdaugh’s claimed opioid addiction or the issues with insurance money in Gloria Satterfield’s case.

Murdaugh, a partner at PMPED until earlier this month, has had a very public fall from grace since his younger son, Paul, and wife, Maggie, were murdered at their Colleton County estate in June. He’s currently at an out-of-state rehab facility while out on bond facing multiple charges in unsuccessfully staging his own murder so his surviving son, Buster, could get a $10 million insurance payout.

It’s unclear exactly what prompted PMPED’s statement, but it appears to be a move to further separate the firm from the many allegations against Murdaugh. The same day the statement was posted, an attorney in the firm, Daniel Henderson, also submitted a court filing removing himself from representing Murdaugh in the wrongful death lawsuit Mallory Beach’s mother brought against multiple defendants in the fatal 2019 boat crash.

Read the full statement:

“The lawyers and employees of PMPED live and work in Hampton, Jasper, Colleton and Beaufort counties. Most of us grew up in the area, attended local schools, worship at area churches and continue involvement with local civic organizations and charities.

We are proud of our communities and are distressed by the tragic situation involving our former partner, Alex Murdaugh. The negative attention that this has brought to the community and to our firm is regrettable.

PMPED is a robust firm with skilled, experienced attorneys who represent our clients with a fierce commitment to obtaining justice. We were shocked and dismayed to learn that Alex violated our principles and code of ethics. He lied and he stole from us. No member of PMPED was aware of Alex’s scheme. When we learned he betrayed our trust, we requested his resignation immediately. We have yet to speak to anyone who was aware of his addiction to opioids.

While Alex’s situation is tragic, be assured the firm is strong and focused on representing its many clients. We provide legal services locally and statewide. We hold ourselves to the highest ethical standards in handling our clients’ cases. Despite the widespread recent publicity, we continue to work to represent our clients with the same diligence and professionalism as prior to the discovery of Alex’s misdeeds. The funds taken by Alex will not affect current or future PMPED operations. No client of PMPED will suffer a financial loss as a result of Alex’s misconduct.

We have read the media reports about the lawsuit and settlement resulting from the death of Gloria Satterfield. If these reports are accurate, we are stunned at what occurred. It’s important for everyone to know PMPED did not represent Alex in that case. His insurance company hired counsel to represent him.

Like many of you, we have lots of questions about Alex and what has recently come to light. We don’t know the answers, but we will continue assisting law enforcement and other authorities in efforts to find the truth.

PMPED is committed to our clients and community. You can count on us to operate our firm in an honorable and transparent fashion.”

Follow more of our reporting on
Lana Ferguson
