Man who ‘could swim’ drowns after calling for help in SC lake. Investigation launched

A man who knew how to swim drowned in a Cherokee County lake, seconds after surfacing in the water and calling for help, according to Cherokee County officials.

The victim was identified as Quintin Jamar Pritchett of Spartanburg, according to county Coroner Dennis Fowler.

It happened shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday, as Pritchett was swimming with a group of friends in a private lake on Wild Turkey Lane. The largely rural area is in southern Cherokee County, east of Spartanburg.

“According to witnesses, Pritchett dove off the back of a docked pontoon boat into water that was between 8 and 10 feet deep. He reportedly surfaced after the dive and called for help,” Fowler said in a news release.

“One of the friends who were on shore rushed into the lake in an effort to save Pritchett but (couldn’t) pull him up.”

A search of the lake was conducted by the Cherokee County Fire Department and Pritchett was found about 90 minutes later. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Fowler said.

“Friends reported Pritchett could swim and had been at the same location just two weeks ago,” he said.

“An autopsy will be performed as part of his ongoing investigation into the drowning.”

This story was originally published September 17, 2021 6:10 AM.