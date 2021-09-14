South Carolina
Midlands teenager reported missing days after she was last seen, SC cops say
A search was underway for a missing Midlands teenager.
Neveah Andrews had not been seen since Sept. 11, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
The 16-year-old was called a runaway by the sheriff’s office. She was publicly reported missing by the sheriff’s office on Tuesday.
Andrews left her Silo Road home during the night, according to the sheriff’s office. That’s in Sumter, near U.S. 15.
There was no word if Andrews was alone when she was last seen, or if she left in a vehicle or on foot.
The sheriff’s office described Andrews as a 5-foot-3, 165-pound female with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who has seen Andrews, or has information about her, is asked to call 911, or the sheriff’s office at 803-436-2000, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
