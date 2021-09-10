South Carolina

Former SCANA CEO Kevin Marsh gets October sentencing date for VC Summer role

COLUMBIA, S.C.

An Oct. 7 date has been set for the sentencing of Kevin Marsh, the former CEO of SCANA who pleaded guilty earlier this year to federal conspiracy fraud charges involving a cover-up of financial troubles connected to the failure of the company’s $10 billion V.C. Summer nuclear project.

Marsh, who pleaded guilty in February, has agreed to a two-year prison sentence for his role in the cover-up, according to federal court records.

Marsh was eligible to receive a five-year sentence for his crimes, but he received a break because he has agreed to cooperate in other ongoing investigations and prosecutions in the SCANA case.

The Oct. 7 hearing will be at the federal courthouse in Columbia before U.S. District Judge Mary Lewis.

Marsh would be the first person to receive a prison sentence in the failure of the company’s nuclear project. Another former SCANA executive, Stephen Byrne, also has pleaded guilty to similar conspiracy charges.

This story will be updated.

