Second special education staffer at Lancaster, SC school dies from COVID, district says

A second special education staff member at a Lancaster County school has died this week from COVID-19 complications, school district officials said.

Eleanor Mends, a special education teacher, had been a teacher for three years at South Middle School, said Michelle Craig, spokeswoman for the Lancaster County School District.

Another support staffer in the special education department at the school died earlier this week from COVID-19 complications, the district said Wednesday. That first person who died was not identified by school officials because district officials had not spoken to family members, Craig said.

Officials have not released information about how the two staffers may have contracted the disease or the exact dates each died.

Craig said Friday morning the two people who have died did not work in the same classroom.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Currently, the only connection between the two was that they were both employees of South Middle School,” Craig told The Herald Friday morning.

A 16-year-old Andrew Jackson High School student died in August from COVID-19 complications, officials said last month.

No plans to go virtual or require masks

Bryan Vaughan, director of safety and transportation for the school district, said top district officials were aware of the second COVID-related death at South Middle School.

“There are no plans at this time to close the school and go virtual,” Craig said. “We continue to follow quarantine guidelines for all students and staff.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Last month, Lancaster County School District board voted to shorten some quarantine periods despite a record number of COVID-19 cases, the Herald previously reported.

Lancaster County schools encourage masks in schools but have not enacted any mask requirement, according to the school district’s COVID guidance on its website.

There are no additional actions planned by either the school district superintendent’s office or the school board, Craig said Friday.

COVID-19 cases at South Middle, district

This week there were six staff members and seven students at South Middle School tested positive for COVID-19, according to the COVID dashboard on the district website Friday.

South Middle had 10 students and two staff on quarantine, according to the dashboard.

District-wide, 152 students and staff members were positive for coronavirus this week, the dashboard shows. More than 2,100 people across the district were in quarantine, according to the district’s dashboard.

The dashboard is generally updated on Friday afternoon.

Statement from school district about teacher death

A statement from the school district Friday morning said:

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of a second South Middle School staff member. Special education teacher Eleanor Mends passed away from COVID complications. Ms. Mends had many years of experience teaching and three years with Lancaster County School District.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Ms. Mends during this difficult time. Counselors are available to students and staff at the school.

The district continues to follow guidance from the CDC and SC DHEC. It is the district’s priority to keep students and staff safe. “

This is a developing story.