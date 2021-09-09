Popular Charleston bridge run to require proof of COVID vaccine or negative test

The City of Charleston is requiring a vaccine or COVID-19 test to participate in the 44th annual 10K Cooper River Bridge Run on Sept. 25. tglantz@thestate.com

The City of Charleston is requiring a vaccine or negative COVID-19 test to participate in the 44th annual 10K Cooper River Bridge Run on Sept. 25.

Runners will have to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours before bib number pick-up, according to Cooper River Bridge Run officials.

“Participants may bring an original paper copy, digital copy, photocopy or digital photo of their vaccination card,” Cooper River Bridge Run officials said.

Once all documents have been verified, runners may pick up their bib numbers at the Charleston Area Convention Center from noon-8 p.m. on Sept. 23 and from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sept. 24.

Masks will be required in the “loading and transporting areas, in the start corral areas, at the finish festival following the races and throughout the expo on September 23 and 24,” according to the event’s website.

Masks are not required while running, walking using a wheel chair along the 10K course.

This year’s event will also include a smaller field (approximately 25,000 participants) and corrals, added spacing between start times, and hand sanitizing stations to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

All staff and volunteers will be masked, participants will be the only ones allowed in the post-race festival, and there will be a new floor plan for better social distancing.

Participants will “receive more information on the wave start corrals, bib number assignments, bus loading times and transportation arrangements in the coming week.”

“Any registered participants who no longer wish to participate will be transferred to the virtual run,” the event’s website said. “Refunds cannot be issued, and the Bridge Run is not able to defer participants’ entry to a future year.”