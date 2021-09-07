South Carolina
Can you hear the ‘Thunder?’ Imagine Dragons will bring tour to Columbia
Imagine Dragons are coming to Columbia.
The chart-topping, award-winning rock band will bring its “Mercury Tour” to Colonial Life Arena next year, according to promoters.
The tour will stop in Columbia on Feb. 12, 2022.
Tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, and will be available at Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices range from $39 to $204.
The concert in Columbia is Imagine Dragons’ only scheduled stop in South Carolina. The band is slated to perform in Raleigh, North Carolina on Feb. 10.
Imagine Dragons will be touring in support of their new album, Mercury — Act 1. The band worked with producer Rick Rubin on the album that was released on Sept. 3.
With 46 million albums and 55 million songs sold globally, as well as 74 billion combined streams, Imagine Dragons are among the best-selling rock bands, according to promoters. Billboard’s Top 3 rock songs of the 2010s belonged to the band — “Believer,” “Thunder,” and “Radioactive.”
After forming in 2009, the band’s first full-length album, “Night Visions,” won a Grammy Award for Best Rock Performance, and achieved RIAA Diamond status.
In 2015, Imagine Dragons’ “Smoke + Mirrors” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. “Evolve,” which followed in 2017, earned a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album. The band’s fourth album, “Origins,” debuted atop Billboard’s Alternative Albums and Top Rock Albums charts and lead single “Natural” spent nine weeks at No. 1 at alternative radio and set the current record for all-time “most spins in a week” at the format, according to promoters.
